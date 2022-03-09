news, latest-news,

TALKS are continuing for a man accused of breaking into a home wielding a watering can before slashing a man with a kitchen knife, but his case was delayed due to problems in prison. Tamworth Local Court heard Isiah Blair, who remains in custody, had not been able to be reached as there was industrial action on the day of his mention last week. "The calls that I had booked were cancelled," Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Gemma Ridley said. "There has been negotiations ongoing." She asked magistrate Julie Soars for a short delay in the case so she could find out what Blair wanted to do about an offer that had been put on the table by the state prosecuting authority, the DPP. READ ALSO: The matter was adjourned for two weeks. Bail was formally refused. Blair has not yet been required to enter pleas to allegations of aggravated break-and-enter and wound, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Police allege Blair was with a woman when the pair smashed a window and kicked in a door to force their way into a home in Oxley Vale in the early hours of July 7. A watering can and a steel bar were allegedly used to assault two residents inside the home before Blair allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed a 45-year-old man in both of his calves. Oxley officers were called to the home about 1am and arrested Blair, but said the woman had already fled. The 45-year-old man was taken to Tamworth hospital and was expected to undergo surgery, police said at the time.

