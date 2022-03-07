community,

GUNNEDAH'S koala restoration project has won the Habitat and Wildlife Conservation Award at the Tidy Towns ceremony, and organisers said it's a clear sign the community cares about its 'koala capital' reputation. The Saving Our Species project was recognised for creating 45 hectares of koala habitat in the region, which far exceeded the 30 hectares set as its target after Tamworth Regional Landcare Association was awarded $145,000 from the NSW Government in 2017. At the conclusion of the project in November 2021, close to 10,000 trees had been planted by the 16 participating landholders. Steering committee member Owen Hasler said the way the community came together was exceptional. "It's due recognition for the significant commitment from those property owners who underwent that work during the drought for the first stage, which was a difficult task," he said. "And I think our Landcare coordinators, the last one being Penny Milson, were excellent in coordinating the program and communicating with the land holders. READ ALSO: Mr Hasler said it was crucial these projects were successful, with koalas becoming harder and harder to find around the region. Being the 'koala capital' was a large part of Gunnedah's identity, he said, and large efforts must be made to maintain that. "For about a quarter of a century we've maintained that title, and that's been challenged in the last 10 years with climate changes, drought and chlamydia taking a toll on the number of koalas in our area," he said. "Nowadays you've got to really look very carefully to try and find some, there's obviously still koalas in the area ... but I think it's very important for the nation to recognise that they are an endangered species. "For many of us we were aware that was the case some time ago and I think the government has to take appropriate action."

