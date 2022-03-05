news, latest-news, agsmart, tamworth, expo

It's been a long time since the agricultural field day has had a physical presence, so companies like Case IH are looking forward to being involved in - and back in front of customers - at Tamworth's AgSmart this month. This new agri-tech and innovation expo will be held at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre from March 9 to 10, with more than 100 exhibitors displaying and demonstrating technological advances in agriculture that help drive future productivity and profitability for the farming community. Case IH will have its AFS Connect Magnum cab simulator at the expo, offering visitors the chance to get behind the wheel of one of the company's most sophisticated models, and experience the raft of technology at the operator's fingertips - without needing to be in the paddock. "The simulator offers a complete cab from a Magnum, giving people the experience without being in the actual tractor. It simulates the movement of the tractor and all the technology features, such as coverage maps and yield monitoring," said Sean McColley, Case IH Australia/New Zealand Advanced Farming Systems (AFS) Product Manager. Read also: "AgSmart is all about the technology driving increased agricultural productivity and efficiencies and this cab simulator gives customers a deep insight into the AFS advances Case IH is making." Sean, who will be running a public seminar on Case IH's AFS Connect technology on the Thursday of the expo, said the Case IH team was looking forward to being back out in the field and having the opportunity to speak to customers face-to-face, showing them new products the company has introduced to the market in the past few years. "There's nothing like being in the same room with farmers and being able to demonstrate the exciting new advances that continue to raise the bar for farm productivity in this country. To have an event where the latest in technology breakthroughs is the focus, offers so many opportunities to take customers through the products, step by step, helping demystify the technology if required and answer any questions along the way," he said. Sean will also be participating in a panel discussion, Tech talk: Equipping farmers for the future, on March 9 at 11am at the TRECC. The discussion will focus on how the agtech sector is evolving and the role it is going to play in shaping the future of farming. "Agriculture has undergone enormous changes over a long period of time and now the industry is undergoing yet another evolution, with data and connectivity fuelling the development of new equipment and products that are assisting farmers with more informed decision-making, enhancing time management, and boosting business profitability," Sean said. "An event like AgSmart is pivotal for showcasing these advances and demonstrating to farmers their real-world applications across a variety of farming operations."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/e81b207e-f70e-4b80-90e2-82bb83d9150a.jpg/r0_389_4032_2667_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg