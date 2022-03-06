news, latest-news,

A trucking company has become one of the first to take advantage of Tamworth's enormous new industrial estate near the new Global Gateway Park. Cummins Diesel last week submitted plans for a new warehouse to enable vehicle repair, in the Country Lane industrial estate across the road from the park. According to a DA submitted by Hunter Lands, the $4.2 million project would include, workshop and ancillary office with amenities, car parking, signage and associated site works for an on-site heavy vehicle engine repair and maintenance centre for Cummins Diesel, aside from the warehouse. READ MORE: The site is designed to be occupied by the company as an on-site heavy vehicle engine repair and maintenance centre, with capacity up to a vehicle of b-double size. Trucks would be repaired and maintained on site. The Logistics Avenue site is slated to be a major future industrial suburb, an extension of the existing Taminda suburb. Tamworth's new Global Gateway Park is planed to be built on the north side of the Oxley Highway.

