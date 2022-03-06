news, latest-news,

A GROUP of farmers could be on the road to getting their wishes granted as council looks to hand over responsibility for a major thoroughfare to the state government. Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) has voted to support an application to the NSW Road Classification Review and Transfer panel, to hand over the management of 195 kilometres of the Shire's roads. The decision comes just weeks after NSW Farmers' Association Premer branch chair Fiona Simson sent a letter to LPSC urging them to take action to repair the Coonabarabran Road, which is used by both residents and to transport grain, livestock and logs. "We're in support of the government taking it [the road] on, but taking it on with the view to make it a strategic arterial road," Ms Simson said. READ ALSO: While it's all well and good for the road to be handed over, Ms Simson said upgrades were needed to ensure its longevity. "It's clearly a long stretch of road and it's a lot for a small council like Liverpool Plains to upkeep on its own." LPSC is also looking to transfer Werris Creek road, Wallabadah Road, Linsay Gap Road, Merriwa Road, Waverly Road and Gap Road to the NSW government. LPSC mayor Doug Hawkins said if the state government was to accept these roads, council's financial stability would improve due to a reduction in depreciation. "These roads provide key linkages to our agriculture industry, and also provide for arterial road access outside of our council area," Cr Hawkins said. LPSC currently receives $2.075 million in funding per annum to assist with the maintenance of these roads, but in the last financial year council spent $2.2 million dollars on their upkeep. Ms Simson said the Premer branch of the NSW Farmers' Association had invited LPSC and Namoi Unlimited to an open forum on March 14, to discuss the road network, its maintenance and the prospect of creating a strategic route. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

