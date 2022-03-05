Tamworth Under 15s "right to go" in rescheduled final

sport, cricket,

The Tamworth Under 15s are fit, healthy, and rearing to go in this Sunday's John Kilborn Shield final. The match was originally scheduled to take place on February 13, until at least three members of the team tested positive for COVID-19, which forced the postponement of the game. Today, coach Chris Paterson confirmed to the Leader that all members of the team were physically fit and eager to continue their unbeaten tournament. "We should be right to go, I don't think anyone was affected too badly," Paterson said. "They were a bit disappointed of course [when the game was postponed], but they're a good bunch of kids and they'll take it in their stride." Their opponents will be Maitland, who they have played twice in 2021/22 for a record of one win and one loss (in a separate carnival). The team's best shot at victory, Paterson said, was to bat first and put a strong total on the board. "If we can win the toss and bat first, that's our big thing," he said. "We aim to score between 200 and 250, and then hopefully bowl them out. Every game's different of course but that's plan A." Coming in to the season, Paterson knew a finals berth was well and truly on the cards. Now that the team has qualified, their confidence is high and, though they are not taking a victory for granted, it is certainly their goal. "We've got some very talented kids there, I've coached them for four years now and I know them pretty well," Paterson said. "They're a team that can definitely win it, we're undefeated in this comp ... so hopefully they can take it right through. "All these boys are playing grade cricket as well for their different clubs. They've had plenty of cricket this year and they're in good form with bat and ball. We're not going to be bullish, but we're definitely going there to win." Given the wet weather in Tamworth in recent days, Paterson said there is a chance the match might be played on a synthetic wicket rather than at No. 1 Oval as scheduled. Pitch inspections have been conducted regularly, with a decision to be made on the day of the final.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/22d9a445-59c5-4fc4-8637-8b5b97c81a84.jpg/r13_186_5229_3133_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg