The drop in temperature and rainfall didn't stop young swimmers from hitting the water in Armidale this week. Both the primary schools and high schools North West championships were held at the Monckton Aquatic Centre on Monday and Tuesday. Records were broken as the athletes aspired to book their spot on the team to compete at the state championships in Sydney, which for the secondary swimmers will be held from March 30-April 1 and for the primary athletes on April 4 and 5. Oxley High School's Abbey Trewern was one of the standout performers eclipsing both the 15-16 years girls 400m freestyle and 200m individual medley records. READ ALSO: Swimming an age division up, the 360 Scully Park member lowered the mark in the 400m to 5mins 02.06secs and in the medley to 2mins 43.59secs. Armidale Secondary College's Gideon Webster meanwhile broke a 23 year-record in the 17-19 years boys' 50m freestyle with a time of 25.25 seconds, while the Farrer 13 years boys 4x50m relay team of Jack Lowick, William Clarke, Darcy Williams and Henry McIntyre set a new benchmark of 2mins 11.98secs. In the primary section, Glen Innes Public School's Warne McShane broke the record for the 11 years boys 50m breaststroke in a time of 40.92 seconds. He was also the overall 11 year boys' champion while Ben Venue's Clay Nixon was the junior boys champion. Timbumburri's Hope Smith was the junior girls champion after winning her 50m freestyle and butterfly, placing second in her 50m backstroke and 200m individual medley and third in her 50m breaststroke. The age champion honours were shared around the region with Coolah Central's Lily Richard winning the 11 years girls', Sir Henry Parkes Memorial's Annalise Potter the senior girls' and Burren Junction's William Smith the senior boys'. Trewern topped off her record-breaking efforts by finishing the 15 years girls age champion. She was one of three Oxley swimmers to bring home age champion ribbons with Ruby Hansen topping the points in the 12 years girls and Lily Androutsos the 13 years girls. Inverell High's Jack Partridge was the 12 years boys age champion, Lowick the 13 years boys', Jolanda Hess (Armidale Secondary College) the 14 years girls', Phelix Lavea (Tenterfield High) the 14 years boys', Daniel Smith (Narrabri High) the 15 years boys', Matilda Oliver (Macintyre High) the 16 years girls', Flynn Hess (Armidale Secondary College) the 16 years boys', Courtney Mulligan (Peel High) the 17-19 years girls and Ashton McConnell (Glen Innes High) the 17-19 years boys. Glen Innes High were meanwhile the champion school on the results table for the secondary schools. Their women finished first across the zone while the boys finished second. NW age champions 2022 Junior girls - Hope Smith (Timbumburi PS) Junior boys - Clay Nixon (Ben Venue PS) 11 years girls - Lily Richard (Coolah CS) 11 years boys - Warne McShane (Glen Innes PS) Senior girls - Annalise Potter (The Sir Henry Parkes Memorial PS) Senior boys - William Smith (Burren Junction PS) New records 2022 Warne McShane (Glen Innes PS), 11 years boys 50m Breaststroke - 40.92 NW age champions 2022 12 years girls - Ruby Hansen (Oxley HS) 12 years boys - Jack Partridge (Inverell HS) 13 years girls - Lily Androutsos (Oxley HS) 13 years boys - Jack Lowick (Farrer MAHS) 14 years girls - Jolanda Hess (Armidale SC) 14 years boys - Phelix Lavea (Tenterfield HS) 15 years girls - Abbey Trewern (Oxley HS) 15 years boys - Daniel Smith (Narrabri HS) 16 years girls - Matilda Oliver (Macintyre HS) 16 years boys - Flynn Hess (Armidale SC) 17-19 years girls - Courtney Mulligan (Peel HS) 17-19 years boys - Ashton McConnell (Glen Innes HS) New records 2022 Abbey Trewern (Oxley HS) Girls 15-16 years 400m Freestyle - 5:02.06 Abbey Trewern (Oxley HS) Girls 15-16 years 200m IM - 2:43.59 Gideon Webster (Armidale SC) Boys 17-19 years 50m Freestyle - 25.25 Farrer MAHS Boys 13 years 4 x 50m Freestyle Relay (Jack Lowick, William Clarke, Darcy Williams, Henry McIntyre) - 2:11.98

