The demise of a relationship ended Bailey Taylor's brief but impressive tenure at North Tamworth. Taylor reminded the Bears faithful of what they lost when he delivered a players' player display in the Tigers' 48-10 dismantling of the Knights in a Country Championships opener at Jack Woolaston Oval last weekend. On Saturday at Gulgong, the 22-year-old will be back in the Greater Northern No 1 jersey when the Tigers confront the Western Rams. Read also: Hailing from Muswellbrook, Taylor relocated to Tamworth to be his then girlfriend. He played for the Bears last season, and was named at fullback in Group 4's team of the year. While living in Tamworth, the plant mechanic had to commute back home for work. He returned to Muswellbrook following the dissolution of his relationship, and now plays for the Denman Devils. Taylor is relieved to be unburdened of the long commute for work. "It's a lot better just chilling out back at home," he said. Taylor was 17 when he made his first-grade debut, at the Muswellbrook Rams. Playing rugby league professionally "would be ideal", he said. "I wouldn't say no to anything like that," he added. "But at the moment I'm just working down at Muswellbrook in the mines, doing my thing." Taylor's former Bears teammate Scott Blanch, the Greater Northern captain, believes this Tigers side is stronger than last year's outfit and, thus, better equipped to go deep into the competition. Tigers coach Brad McManus moved Blanch from five-eighth to hooker this season, giving the mentor the luxury of playing ex-NRL player Liam Foran at five-eighth, Mitch Doring at halfback and Taylor at fullback. That gives the Tigers a potent spine. Blanch, a former Manly signing, said he played hooker at Norths when he returned to Tamworth after a stint playing in France. "I've played a bit of one, nine, six and seven - just as long as I'm in there somewhere," he said. "I really enjoy nine the most, though." Blanch worked hard on his fitness in the off-season, and it showed against the Knights. "It got me to where I really wanted to be," he said of the hard work. TIGERS: 1 Bailey Taylor, 2 Dylan Lake, 3 Ronin Hadden, 4 Mitchell Hurrell, 5 Harlee Millgate, 6 Liam Foran, 7 Mitchell Doring, 8 Lincon Smith, 9 Scott Blanch (c), 10 Matt Hay, 11 KC Edmonds, 12 Brett Jarrett, 13 Daniel Hoogerwerf, 14 Mitch Sheridan, 15 Matt Baker, 16 Isaac Austin, 17 Beau Harry, 18 Jacob Button. Coach: Brad McManus.

