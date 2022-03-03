news, latest-news,

POLICE haven't ruled out the possibility that firearms used in a horror home invasion overnight could be the same ones stolen from Oak Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Oxley Police District Detective Inspector Jason Darcy said officers were exploring a number of lines of inquiry as forensic units comb the scene for clues. "We have detectives and the Proactive Crime Team working around the clock," he said. "They've been on the scene since last night receiving further assistance from the State Crime Robbery Squad, who will attend Tamworth later this afternoon and join our detectives here from the Oxley Police District to continue the investigation." Police are throwing every resource at catching the three offenders who broke into the home armed with guns and a machete on Thompson Crescent in South Tamworth. Detective Inspector Darcy said the man who lived at the home was incredibly lucky when a shot was fired during the incident. "They were armed with firearms, and during the course of the incident one round was fired which narrowly missed the male occupant," he said. "The male occupant received some minor injuries and was treated at the scene." While the investigation remains "fluid", Detective Inspector Darcy said police had established a list of possible suspects. He urged anyone with information about firearms in the community, or the incident, to come forward. "Detectives were out canvassing this morning and there were some people who assisted the investigation, but we make a further appeal now to people listening that anyone with information about this terrible crime should contact Tamworth police or Crime Stoppers," he said. "The information will be dealt with confidentially and I guarantee we will act on it." At this stage the firearms used in the incident have not been recovered, Detective Inspector Darcy said. "When firearms are stolen around the community and get into the wrong hands it's definitely of concern," he said. A FAMILY has been left fearing for their lives after their home was broken into and a shot fired about 10pm last night. Oxley Police District Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader three offenders armed with firearms and a machete broke into the home on Thompson Crescent wearing balaclavas in the dead of night. "About 10pm last night three offenders entered a house at Thompson Crescent armed with firearms," he said. Read also: "They then confronted the occupants, a male, female and young children, and some property was stolen during the incident. "One round was then fired from one of the firearms." Luckily, nobody was injured when the gun was fired, however a man suffered injuries to his hand and forehead. He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before he was taken to Tamworth hospital in a stable condition. The woman and child at the home were uninjured. Oxley police are still canvassing the street in South Tamworth as they search for clues and information that could lead them to the unidentified offenders. Anyone with information is urged to contact Tamworth police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

