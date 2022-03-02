news, latest-news,

MEMBER for New England Barnaby Joyce has announced close to $10 million in funding for local road projects, as the government battles to drag down fatality numbers. The money was announced as part of the Road Safety Program, which has provided funding for the projects across three installments since the beginning of 2021. Throughout the New England 13 projects have been given grants, with five of those falling in the Tamworth region. Money has been provided to improve pedestrian safety at Station Street in Kootingal ($22,986), Tamworth Sports Dome ($61,278) and Garden Street ($129,380) in South Tamworth. While shoulder widening and sealing is taking place on Gidley Siding Road ($68,320). The big ticket item is the Goddard Lane heavy vehicle intersection, which will get $1.36 million. The intersection of Goddard Lane and the Oxley Highway has been the location of accidents in the past. READ ALSO: Ten people lost their lives in the northern region of NSW in 2022 compared to just five in the same period in 2021. Although the number of deaths in the 12 months leading up to January 2022, 95, was lower than the 2019 to 2021 average of 104.7. Deaths on NSW roads so far in 2022 are ten higher than they were at the same stage in 2021, and the government is hoping better road infrastructure will help reverse that trend. "Currently, around 1,200 people die and 40,000 are seriously injured on our roads each year, which is why our government is taking strong action by delivering record investment in road safety across the nation," Mr Joyce said. "These improvements will start rolling out in coming weeks and are expected to be completed by mid-2022, meaning the community will quickly start reaping the benefits. "One life lost on Australian roads is one too many, which is why we are delivering this funding to improve roads right across the nation." Throughout Australia, the government estimate the Road Safety Program to have been worth roughly $3 billion. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/8584226c-0d2e-407d-94ce-97cda2fa5504.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg