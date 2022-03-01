community,

PUBLIC transport to Tamworth Regional Airport could take-off as the local council considers its options at an extraordinary meeting. The council will meet on Thursday to discuss the possibility of a regular public transport service to and from the busy regional airport, where flights to Brisbane have just been increased. It's welcome news for passengers, with the only transport options to and from the airport via a private or rental car, taxi, Uber or ShuttleLink booking. Read also: Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb hinted at an exciting development at the airport at a press conference last week. "I think if you guys watch this space closely we will see stuff happening over the next month or two," he said. "There will be an extraordinary meeting in the near future to talk about some other things that might happen at the airport, but exciting times ahead I'd say." It's unclear whether the council has approached private companies to provide the service or whether it will turn to Transport for NSW, as the meeting will be closed to the public.

