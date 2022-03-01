news, latest-news,

Cody Morgan is set to lead the local Country Championships charge. The Tamworth trainer has nominated Anethole, Edit, Ezekeil, Impactful, Macleay and Wren's Day for Sunday's Hunter and North West qualifier in Tamworth. Fellow Tamworth trainers Sue Grills and Mark Mason have also thrown their hats in the ring with Grills nominating Auntie Monnie and Mason Zoffany's Gaze. The five-year old gelding has had three starts for Mason since being transferred back to him from Luke Morgan for two wins and a second - all at Tamworth. READ ALSO: Grills had speaking to The Leader back in January, slated Auntie Monnie as a potential starter. The six-year old mare was at the time close to resuming from a spell and has gone on to place in both her starts since, following up a third at Scone on January 28 with a second at the same track on February 14. There were 30 nominations for the $150,000 feature, from which the first two will go on to contest the final at Royal Randwick on April 2, with Morgan's six the most. He had indicated last week he was aiming to have five runners, Impactful the addition to that. The five-year old gelding has had 20 starts for one win and was last start second to Zoffany's Gaze. Scone trainers Brett Cavanough and Rod Northam both have four, Cavanough's hopefuls headlined by 2020 The Kosciuszko winner It's Me. Tamworth Jockey Club general manager Michael Buckley has said he expects the Tamworth heat to be the strongest of the regional qualifiers and it is certainly shaping up that way. "The Hunter North West region is super strong as we know," he said. "We knew that Cody Morgan's presence was going to be strong, which has been vindicated by a strong contingent of horses." "It's good to see other local trainers in Sue Grills and Mark Mason nominate horses." "There's a few headline acts from Scone, whether they line up for Sunday's race or proceed onto the Wild Card at Scone a couple of weeks later remains to be seen". He was also delighted with the 258 overall nominations for the meeting. "It just shows that showcase races days are really important in the region," Buckley said. "There's a great mix of trainers from the Hunter and North West but also other regions not far away including Newcastle." There will be plenty happening off the track too with a jumping castle, pony rides and a face painting stall for the kids while the Trackside Pavilion Party will offer food outlets, a private bar, TAB facilities and performances by Saving June throughout the day. The TAB are also bringing its double decker bus up. The TJC will also pay tribute to Club Patron Terry Burke, who sadly passed away over the weekend. The well-known Tamworth identity is a Life Member of the club and also a former president. He was also the vice-chairman of Racing NSW Country. In honour of him the club have named the 1200m maiden race the Vale Terry Burke Country Only Showcase Maiden Plate. Gates open on Sunday at 11am. General admission is $10 (kids are free) with tickets to the Trackside Pavilion Party $40. Country Championship nominations: ABSOLUTE TRUST (Tim McIntosh), AIR MARSHAL (Mark Schmetzer), ANETHOLE (Cody Morgan), AUNTIE MONNIE (Sue Grills), BANJU (Lyle Chandler), BOBBING (Bernie Kelly), CECILIA (NZ) (Aleacia Bennett), COMMANDO HUNT (Cameron Crockett), EDIT (NZ) (Cody Morgan), EZEKEIL (Cody Morgan), IF YOU THINK SO (William Freedman), IMPACTFUL (Cody Morgan), IT'S ME (Brett Cavanough), KINSHIP (Rodney Northam), MACLEAY (Cody Morgan), MARTIAN QUEEN (Stephen Jones), MR HUSSILL (Cameron Crockett), ORBITAL EXPRESS (Jeremy Gask), OUTBURST (Paul Messara), PATINO RUBY (Brett Cavanough), PEE DEE (Pat Farrell), RUNNING BEAR (Jan Bowen), STEPLEE (Rodney Northam), STREET POWER (Brett Cavanough), SURF SONIC (Rodney Northam), THE STORM IN ME (Tim McIntosh), VERY SHARP (Rodney Northam), WATER DOVE (Brett Cavanough), WREN'S DAY (USA) (Cody Morgan), ZOFFANY'S GAZE (Mark Mason).

