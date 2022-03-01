Hunter Valley Steamfest en route with landmark anniversary

news, latest-news,

It's one of the Hunter Valley's favourite festivals and it's happening very soon. Steamfest will be held on the weekend of April 9 and 10 and is expected to once again attract tens of thousands of people to Maitland, with one of Australia's most loved locomotives - the iconic 3801 - making its first Steamfest appearance since a decade long restoration. The 35th anniversary of this iconic event will include an expanded program that stretches into the night, with diverse activities that honour the Hunter's rich steam and industrial heritage and activities that appeal to enthusiasts of all ages. Read also: Burton Automotive Dealer Principal Norm Burton OAM said "steam trains and Maitland are a big part of my life and history. With ten proud years of support, Burton Automotive Hunter Valley Steamfest is undoubtedly a big part of our business". "It's our pleasure and privilege to present Steamfest," Mr Burton said. "The festival is a great weekend of fun, and I enjoy seeing the same sense of wonder in kids' eyes when they see the steam trains as I did when I was young." Hunter Valley Steamfest Working Group Chairperson Peter Garnham added Steamfest's 35th anniversary was 'a sign of the event's enduring popularity among enthusiasts and local families.' "It's always an excellent weekend at Steamfest and with everything that's planned, this year will be no exception," he said. "I would like to extend a thank you to Burton Automotive and the Burton family for their continued support, which has allowed our City's largest flagship event to expand and grow. "As always, the heart and soul of Steamfest is its impressive assembly of steam locomotives, and this year is no different." This year's 35th Anniversary Rail Program, presented by Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC), will be headlined by the return of locomotive 3801, 15 years after its last appearance at Steamfest in 2007. Alongside 3801, the largest operating locomotive in the southern hemisphere, Beyer-Garratt 6029, will also return to Steamfest with the ARTC Rail program featuring trips to Paterson, Branxton and Newcastle, with the highlight of the program being Sunday's Great Train Race. The full line up of steam locomotives, heritage diesel engines, journeys and rail timetable will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for Burton Automotive Hunter Valley Steamfest 2022 train journeys will be on sale soon. For more information, visit www.steamfest.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32YmRiivtENukX3prXGk2iY/a69b0775-d814-4d4d-9e95-11879dde546f.jpg/r0_250_4832_2980_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg