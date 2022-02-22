news, latest-news,

LINK Airways is increasing the amount of flights it runs between Tamworth and Brisbane, in a bid to attract and instill more confidence in local travellers. Taking effect from February 27, the additional flights will take place on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with 16 all up throughout the week. All-inclusive one-way tickets are also now available from $159. Link Airways' network, strategy and development manager Jeff Boyd said while demand hasn't been overly high, he is confident increased services will lead to more customers, particularly from the corporate sector. "Like other airlines we've been on a reduced schedule for two years now, and we've decided that we're seeing green shoots with people getting back to flying, and getting back to moving around the country now the borders are well and truly open," he said. "We've been complaining that we haven't got business passengers using our airline to move around the country, but it's sort of chicken and egg, without providing a level of connectivity and frequency it's pretty hard to expect people to be using our services. "So we've taken a punt with putting some frequency out there, and if we've got the frequency there then hopefully people will come back to flying and using the services, and we get things moving again." The move has the backing of She's My Travel Agent manager Louise Lye, who said there has been an uptick in travel in recent weeks. READ ALSO: She also believes it will only get better with more flights, and said it's the casual tourists who will be making the most of increased services. "The Sunday [flight] is going to be the trick, up on Friday back on Sunday will suit the leisure traveller if Brisbane is the destination," she said. "The flights during the week seem to sort people going up for medical appointments but I've always had my corporates having to go home from here on the Friday." Ms Lye said Brisbane is, and always has been, one of the most popular destinations for Tamworth travellers. She believes it's proximity to other hotspots also plays in its favour. "I do a lot of travel for clients that are going for medical needs, I've also got corporate travellers between Tamworth and Brisbane which I think will only increase with all the new industrial parks that we have here," she said. "And then of course there's girls weekends away and visiting family so Brisbane is a very popular destination. "But you can also fly to Brisbane and drive to the Sunshine Coast and things like that."

