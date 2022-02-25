Quirindi aims for history-making win in Connolly Cup final

sport, cricket,

When the Quirindi cricket team takes to Collins Park this Sunday, they have the chance at a win which could invigorate not just their team, or the local clubs, but the whole town. Not since 1981 has Quirindi won the Connolly Cup, but the side will compete for the title once again this weekend, against Narrabri. Team captain Aaron King is aware of the sheer weight of history which rests on his team's shoulders in the final, but said the players appear not to be feeling it. "It's a bit weird, nobody's seems to be doing anything different," King said. "It's very relaxed when I've spoken to the group and in our little Facebook chats. Everybody seems to be nice and calm, and just going about their business and trying to make it just another game." Though King has struggled to locate any of the players from that hallowed final over 40 years ago, plenty of locals remember the game well and have mentioned it. "I'm still trying to find out who was a part of that team to try and talk to them," he said. "But it's fairly hard, it was 40 years ago and a lot of people have moved out of the area since then. We've had some people that played in the 80s and 90s talking to us. "Some of the older generation are really wanting us to win and stamp Quirindi back as a really good cricketing town in this region." Standing in the team's way, however, is a dominant Narrabri side which has not lost a match this season. Their two wins in the round games was followed by a strong six-wicket victory in the semi-final against Gwydir. Meanwhile, Quirindi finished second on the ladder with two wins as well, but a loss against the CNZ Colts in round four. Going into the weekend as underdogs, particularly on an unfamiliar Narrabri pitch, King knows the team's big players will need to stand up if they are a chance of raising the trophy. "I think we're looking at Todd Burgess for an all-round performance," he said. "He didn't fire with the bat last week, but the last couple of games he's fired really well with the ball. I'm expecting big things from him. "Nick Hird's one of our most experienced players, and I'm expecting him to come up really big with the ball this Sunday. With the batting, Jye Patterson is our key batsman, and if we can do the job around him, then I don't see any way that we can't score 150 plus." As Narrabri and Quirindi haven't faced off yet this season, King is unsure exactly what to expect. However, he has played against them several times in recent years, and knows the pitch generally plays low, and deliveries tend to skid on to the bat. But while plenty of unknowns remain around the upcoming final, King believes a win will benefit all of Quirindi sport. "I think it would be a massive boost to not just cricket, but the other local sports in town," he said. "Our soccer and rugby union sides are on a bit of a rebound after a couple of lean years. So hopefully if our little cricket team can stick it with the Tamworths and Narrabris of the world, then so can they." The Connolly Cup final will take place this Sunday, February 27, between Narrabri and Quirindi at Collins Park from 10am.

