'Tried and tested': Tamworth Netball announces rep squads

news, latest-news,

The Tamworth Netball Association has officially gotten its preparations for the 2022 representative season underway with the recent release of its representative team lists. On the afternoon of Sunday, February 13, the TNA released its Opens, 17s, 15s, 14s, 13s, and 12s team lists on Facebook. The three youngest of these sides will take part in the Junior State titles, which are set for July 2-4, while the three older teams will take part in the Senior State Titles from June 11-13. On Facebook, the TNA thanked the players for trialling and acknowledged that none of the selections had been easy. "The selectors would like to thank all the ladies that trialled," the association said. "The talent displayed from all players was fantastic and made selections very difficult. For the unsuccessful players we hope to see you again at next year's selections." As the Junior State Titles have been cancelled for the last two years due to COVID-19, the local players are in the unique situation of never having attended them. This, TNA president Bec McKenzie said, means the competition will be a steep learning curve for the local kids, but she still expects them to be competitive. "None of the teams that will attend this year will ever have been to a State Title," McKenzie said. "We're certainly hopeful that we can get to State Titles this year, and all three teams can experience what it is. It's always difficult when they don't have that experience, it's always a very new experience for the 12s. "Everyone across the state will experience it for the first time, so it'll be interesting to see how that goes. I think it'll bring a very different dynamic to State Titles in general." In contrast, almost every member of the three older sides has been to State Titles in the past. "They're all tried and tested," McKenzie said. "We have some new players coming into each of those teams ... so they'll spend some time at carnivals and training learning to bond as a team again. We believe each of those teams have the ability to do very well once they get to State Titles." Between now and June, when the State Titles will begin, the focus for the juniors and seniors will be on attending as many carnivals as possible to ensure they are ready for the toughest challenge of the year. The team lists are as follows: Opens 17s 15s 14s 13s 12s Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/0cd5f3b9-35ad-4251-8366-1db730d58592.jpg/r2_587_5997_3974_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg