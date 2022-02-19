news, latest-news,

State of Origin rivalry will go from the footy field to the back of a haulking 800kg beast this April with the PBR Australia Origin Series bucking into Tamworth. Modelled on rugby league's celebrated event, the series will see Team Queensland, who are the two-time reigning champions, go head-to-head against Team New South Wales over three events to determine which state is the supreme bull riding powerhouse. The Tamworth event, on April 23 at AELEC, will be the second round of the series. READ ALSO: "Each PBR Origin team will comprise of 10 riders, including a captain, which is set to be announced in the coming weeks," PBR Australia General Manager, Glen Young explained. "While the captain will ride at each of the three events, the remaining nine positions will be filled based on world and national standings at preselected dates throughout the season." Since the series' inception in 2019, Team Queensland have dominated the dirt. However, New South Wales PBR rider, Cody Heffernan, says his team are vying for revenge against their Queensland rivals in the upcoming back-to-back events, where they are determined to take out this year's championship title. "The origin series is a great format and Tamworth is always a great event," the Singleton cowboy said. "We're going to know the bulls a bit better, and we'll be more familiar with them, but even so, the job still remains the same. "We've just got to show up and do the job and we're looking forward to beating Queensland." The series will kick off in Newcastle on March 26 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, and conclude in Brisbane on May 21. "There is up to $30,000 in prize money up for grabs at the first two events and $40,000 on the line in Brisbane," Young continued. "The best rider of the series gets a $7,500 bonus and this year's Australian Champion will receive a $50,000 year-end bonus." In addition to vying the title of PBR Australia Origin Champion and their share of the event purse, riders will also be competing for points towards the Australian national standings and broader PBR World standings. Tickets are now on sale for all three events via https://www.pbraustralia.com.au/ Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/8689e425-a86d-4042-b164-1a6300f53e67.jpg/r0_263_2048_1420_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg