Aussie Rules is a family matter for the Nicholls. Richard Nicholl began coaching over a decade ago on short notice for his son, Will's, junior team. In 2022, he will coach his son once again - this time in Tamworth Kangaroos colours. AFL was not his first sport of choice. But since Nicholls took up the reins for his son's side, he has developed a zeal for the game. "I did play [Aussie Rules] briefly as a kid in Hay in Southern NSW, but I also played elite level basketball," Nicholl said. "Basketball's really my first love, I have to say. "I played in the [South East Australian Basketball League] and then state league basketball for Manly in Sydney ... I coached basketball for many years, but then my son turned six and decided he wanted to play AFL." As the only parent in Will's first team with any coaching experience, Nicholl was quickly shuttled off to a Level One coaching course and thus his career in AFL began. He coached with the Newtown Swans for 11 years, before being recruited by Sydney University once his son had aged out of junior footy and began playing for its Colts team. "[Sydney University] really exposed me to a higher level of footy for those four years, I was really fortunate to be involved there," Nicholl said. "They had a team in the NEFL, it was basically one level under the AFL in this state. It got canned last year because of COVID, and now it's finished. "Sydney University have had an elite program there for many years, and it taught me a lot. I've been able to bring a bit of that knowledge to wherever I coach." Last year, Nicholl was putting that knowledge to use for AFL North West to help educate regional coaches. As the structure of AFL administration has changed in the region this year, Nicholl has been freed up and was offered the head coach role with the Kangaroos, with Nathan Vaisey and Ben Mitchell - who were co-player coaches in 2021 - to assist him. "The two playing coaches are now really on-field assistants I suppose, which is I think the best way to coach anyway," Nicholl said. "You need your leading players talking to you, telling you what's going on with the game, and definitely helping you at training." Having spent most of his life living in Sydney, a return to Tamworth has brought Nicholl full circle. He was born in Tamworth while his parents were residents for a short period, and made the decision to return during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2020. Nicholl's family was reunited when Will moved to Tamworth several weeks ago, and he looks forward to renewing the old sporting bond that he and his son share. "While he was playing 19s at uni, I wasn't coaching their team but I was always close by. I was part of that club, so we've always been around each other at football and I've always helped him wherever I can," Nicholl said. Over the last year, Nicholl has observed that many of the teams in the local competition have held on to playing styles reminiscent of the 1980s. Using the experience earned from four years with Sydney University, he is eager to help the Kangaroos grow and modernise their game. "They need fitness," he said. "If you're fit, you're going to win most games. But definitely they needed a game plan as well, and that's what I'm trying to implement. As it is in country footy, there's a lot of guys who came down because they're a mate of a mate. "They'd never played AFL as a junior and said one day in the pub I'll give it a try. "It's kind of challenging, you're trying to teach guys at this level and guys at this level who have never touch a footy before. So it definitely has its challenges, but they're all keen which is the main thing."

