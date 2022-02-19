community,

You won't need a licence to kill or a Walther PPK to attend Tamworth's biggest poker game, but you will need to dress like you're James Bond. The Rotary Club of Tamworth Sunrise is getting ready to hold its famous Casino Royale poker game in 2022. The charity event has been on pandemic hiatus for two years, but tickets will soon be on sale for the 28 May 2022 event. Rotary member Bryan Singh said organisers hope to raise $8000 for local charities - in style. READ MORE: "It's black tie," he said. "There are often people that go over the top, but you don't have to arrive in an Aston Martin but you would be encouraged to arrive in an Aston Martin." The Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall seats 30 tables of 10, limiting attendance to about 300 players. A small battalion of trained volunteer croupiers will be on hand to direct the gambling, though almost no money is up for grabs. The only exception is that the chip leader at the end of the night can choose to donate $1000 to their charity of choice. But if you don't have the poker face of 007, that's no problem. Rotarian Helen Singh described herself as a "hopeless" gambler but is still looking forward to the Casino Royale Ball. "We've got some friends that come from out of town and make a weekend of it," she said. "It is a really good social night." The event will feature a live band and every dollar raised for charity stays in Tamworth. "We haven't been able to do it for the last two years with COVID, so we're really excited about getting it happening again," Mr Singh said. "This is our biggest fundraiser. That's two years when we haven't be able to contribute the same amount back into the community and support those charities."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/30bc8851-f5ac-4cdd-a068-df6403bd313c.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg