THE WHEELS of justice are getting back on track in the Tamworth area after the state's local courts were largely able to resume usual operations, with safety measures, amid a de-escalating COVID-19 crisis. Fresh orders came into effect this week which allow defended hearings to proceed in Tamworth and Gunnedah for the first time since the courts closed for the Christmas break late last year. Video link options will be made available to some witnesses but all parties involved, except for defendants that are behind bars, must attend in person unless a special application is granted. READ ALSO: People who attend court in person must wear a face mask or fitted covering, follow the COVID-safe QR check-in and observe social distancing requirements as well as density limits inside the courtrooms. Lawyers generally must go to court when a matter is listed for sentence and so must the defendant if there is a risk they could go into custody. Those already behind bars will appear by video link. Other various orders have been put in place for other proceedings but the court and legal practitioners can help navigate what should happen. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

