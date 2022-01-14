news, latest-news,

A POLICE chopper and specialist squads were called in to help officers track a man and a woman as they allegedly tried to evade police on back roads in a car stashed with cash and drugs, before a flat tyre forced them to stop. A 30-year-old man remains behind bars and was refused bail in Tamworth Local Court, while a woman of the same age has been ordered to front court later this month, after their dramatic arrest on Thursday. Police allege highway patrol officers were working on Cole Road in Tamworth as part of Operation Soteria when they spotted a silver sedan speed away just before 3:30pm. Police claim the man was behind the wheel of the car and was disqualified from driving at the time, when he allegedly failed to stop for police as they tried to pull him over. A short chase was sparked in the residential area before it had to be called off due to safety concerns, police said. READ ALSO: The PolAir7 helicopter helped track the silver sedan as it travelled along back roads in Tamworth, Currabubula, Caroona, Bundella and Pine Ridge. The car came to a sudden stop on a remote road in Pine Ridge, nearly 90km south west of Tamworth, after one of its tyres went flat, police claim. The man and woman in the car at the time allegedly tried to flee the scene and were followed on foot by Oxley police officers, as well as the western region's enforcement squad and the specialist high-risk domestic violence team. The pair were arrested a short time later. A search of the car allegedly revealed cash as well as quantities of cannabis, the drug ice, suboxone strips and drug paraphernalia. The woman was charged with an outstanding arrest warrant for a traffic offence and was granted conditional bail ahead of her next court date. The man was taken for mandatory testing at the Quirindi hospital before he was taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged with several offences. No pleas were entered. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/211bbae4-7c4a-4323-bfe3-f46a7afbbc42.jpg/r0_174_4534_2736_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg