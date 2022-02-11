sport, cricket,

Chris Dobson, a fishing tragic, likes to joke that he named his son after the Jarvis Walker fishing brand. On Friday morning, Dobson was at the Scully Park pool for nine-year-old Jarvis's school swimming carnival. He was joined by his wife, Vanessa, a marriage celebrant and his high school sweetheart. They also have a 15-year-old daughter, Layla. Read also: "I can't say enough good things about her," the mine plant operator, 36, said. "She's a super-mum and a super-woman." As rain gave way to a sublime summer day, Dobson flashed a megawatt smile. All was right with the world, seemingly. He would soon board a flight to Sydney with a group of mates - their end destination the SCG for a Twenty20 clash between Australia and Sri Lanka on Friday night. They try to get away once a year to watch Australia play. Born and bred in Tamworth, the Oxley High alumnus's life revolves around family, work, sport and mates. It was mates who "conned" him into joining the Redbacks last season, after he had won multiple premierships with Old Boys. "I've got a lot of mates over there [Norths]," he said. "I played a lot of junior sport with Adam Greentree and Brendan Rixon, and grew up with Peter Watson." Dobson played for North Tamworth when Old Boys beat them in last season's grand final - the opener's solid 2021-22 season on hold while he recovers from a hamstring injury. He is averaging 25.83, with a highest score of 70 not out. "I think it just comes down to playing with blokes I grew up," he said of his pleasing form. "I feel comfortable around them.'' Dobson will miss Saturday's clash against City United at Riverside 2. "I've been seeing the ball pretty well this year," he said. "So, it was a bit of a blow to come down with an injury at this part of the year. But, hopefully, I'm back before the finals. I'm optimistic." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/7726653b-8f54-4482-b5da-250a8ae299ba.jpg/r0_10_3898_2212_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg