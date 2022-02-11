sport, cricket,

Tamworth's veteran and women cricketers will be firing up for charity on Friday night. The vets 'and some friends' will take on some of the local women's players in their annual charity match. The sunny skies on game eve were a welcome sight for Tamworth vets president Greg Kellett after a horror run with the weather. "This is the fifth episode. Two years ago we got rained out three weeks in a row and last year we got rained out," he said. The game will get underway at 6pm and is all about having some fun and raising money for a good cause, in this case the local branch of the Rural Fire Service. READ ALSO: They have had really good support from the local businesses via donations and sponsorship. Burke & Smyth have come on board to sponsor the women's teams as part of their overall sponsorship commitment. On the night there will be donation buckets and the Lionesses will be on hand to keep the spectators, and players, well fed. "If we raise $1000 well and good, if we raise $2000 even better," Kellett said. For the women, the game is also a rare chance to experience playing at night under the No.1 Oval lights. It was one of the reasons Kellett first got in touch with them about being involved. In recent times too there hasn't been a lot of opportunities with the local women's competition falling by the wayside in the wake of the pandemic. "We've obviously got a lot of great juniors coming through in Tamworth women's cricket and hence why we've got a couple of young ones playing tomorrow night," women's captain Gail Salter said. "But it's also about the masters women as well, having an opportunity, because there's some good depth and experience there." "But the main thing is that we're going to have fun." Both promised "a lot of" sledging, Salter confident her side would come out on top in that. The match will also see a bit of marital rivalry with James Hindmarsh padding up for the vets and wife Suzanne the women. She was one player Salter highlighted to watch out for. "She's got the experience, she's just a well allrounded player," she said. Another is Renae Madams. "She's an excellent bowler and being a baseballer she can hit a ball," she said. "Fiddi Witts, she's like the little go gadget eveready bunny, she just won't give up. She can't bowl for nuts but can run and can bat." "And Lisa Fox. She's not a bad bowler, and can certainly hit a ball and will be one of our key sledgers." Kellett will captain the vets side, which includes Tamworth vets patron Doug Crowell at the ripe old age of 92, and former Wests captain Geoff Shanley. "He hasn't played for years. We've been trying to get him into playing for a few years so he's going to have a run," Kellett said. Both sides also feature a few firies.

