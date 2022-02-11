news, latest-news,

Tamworth's softballers will get double the time on the diamond this weekend. The association has scheduled a double header for Saturday with games running concurrently on the Porter Family Diamond and Richard Webb Diamond at 3pm and 5pm. The two 3pm games will see Savage Diamonds taking on Hurricanes and Savage Diamonds playing United. United will then back up at 5pm against Benchwarmers Black while the Diamonds have Benchwarmers Green. READ ALSO: Hurricanes head into the round on top of the table with two wins from their two games. They were second up last Saturday and scored a 10-6 win over United. The young team produced a great game against the experienced but rebuilding United team, who despite the way the game was going kept their chin up and kept their spirits with plenty of laughter being able to be heard from the dugout. Earlier Benchwarmers Green got the better of their Black counterparts in a close tussle 13-11. A special mention was made of young player Codey Barber. He played a great game at third base and in one innings got all three out by fielding the ball and playing the base each time. Benchwarmers were missing a few players which made it a stretch to get two teams on the field, but the friendship amongst the other teams in the association ensured the game went ahead lending them a few players.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/db3fd750-0064-45b1-921e-40e14a30f0e4.jpg/r0_72_3654_2137_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg