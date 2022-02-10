news, latest-news,

A new $2 million annual race for country cup winners in NSW is a "fantastic initiative", the Tamworth Jockey Club general manager, Michael Buckley, has said. The Racing NSW undertaking, known as The Big Dance and raced over 1600m, will be held at Royal Randwick on Melbourne Cup day - or the first Tuesday in November - beginning this year. It will be for the winners of 25 country cup races across the state. Read also: It is unclear if the winner of the $200,000 Tamworth Cup on April 22 would be among the 25 cups winners selected for The Big Dance, Buckley said. Regardless, the initiative showed "forward-thinking", he said, as it would appeal to "the younger demographic" while working "hand-in-hand with one of the traditional great days in racing". He added: "We are really well looked after at [the] country level, with weekly Highways, Country Championships, The Kosciuszko and now The Big Dance." Buckley said the race "gives everyone a chance" - "whether it's a home-bred horse given to a country trainer, or an owner of a metropolitan/provincial-grade horse not measuring up at a higher level". He added: "I'm sure those attending the non-TAB meeting at Tamworth on Tuesday, November 1 will have their eyes glued to televisions around the course as they watch The Big Dance and the famous Melbourne Cup." Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson, the minister responsible for racing in the state, said the inaugural happening was another example of Racing NSW investing in the future of country racing. He said: "Our local trainers and owners now have an opportunity to be a part of The Big Dance in November, and that will ensure the industry continues to grow and prosper in our region and across NSW." Racing NSW has also increased the minimum prizemoney for a standard TAB country meeting. It is now $25,000 per race. Racing returns to Tamworth on Friday with an eight-race TAB meeting.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/cff8474a-84a0-4393-8277-39686086f004.jpg/r0_3_1017_578_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg