New Tamworth wellness program aims to reset your life in 90 days

Katie Taylor wants to change your life, and all she needs to do it is 90 days - plus an app. The event organiser behind the high-tech pilot program 'the 90 day reset' plans to bring scores of speakers from far and wide to the benefit of the mental and physical health of locals. "My background in mental health is my lived experience... being through the medical system in England and Australia," she said. "In the last four years I've just been seeking the best tools available and the best practices." READ MORE: Based on the ShaeWellness data-tracking platform developed for corporate health and wellness programming, the app is designed to offer personalised health advice to the individual. Mr Taylor is bringing the program to Tamworth, in pilot form, for the first time. The program would provide an alternative to the "one-size-fits-all" model of the broader health system, she said. "[The app will help] truly understand the individual from their food preferences and what time to do it, so there's a lot of research around diabetes and reversing that, and chronic disease," she said. "The concept of the 90 day workshop is really that we're looking to achieve that the words like 'I'm tired, I've got this disease, I'm sluggish I'm stressed out', we don't want that to be in people's experience of their day. "We can take away all those things that make us unwell, and then live with all our energy, all our genius, know when the right time to do certain things, so we sleep well." Ms Taylor did the program herself in 2020. Participant Dale Macdonald joined up to the program as both a facilitator and a participant. He said the longer timeframe is a better approach than standard programs. "I think the timeframe is more realistic to at least establish a bit of a trend towards change. Most get fit quick sort of programs are more or less sort of 30 days. I don't really think that's long enough to engrain any sort of new habit, or a new diet a new approach to your physical wellbeing or mental fitness." He said the program promised to mix a bit of physical fitness, a bit of spirituality, and other "wellbeing practice" in a "multi-modality approach". Registration has closed on the program, which kicks off on February 14.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/b55a7457-ea5a-4de5-b160-922f846d652a.jpg/r12_64_4754_2743_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg