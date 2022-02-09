community,

Australia's National Servicemen have served the nation through war and peace, and a new book aims to share the experiences of Armidale's 'Nashos'. National Servicemen in War and Peace draws upon first hand accounts to paint a vivid picture of what service was like. Armidale National Servicemen's Association sub-branch president Barry Dawson said he was proud of what had been created thanks to funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs Salute Their Service grant and the NSW Veterans Affairs Office's discretionary grants program. Read also: "This is the story of men with a common bond of national service, which brought them together in their later lives for camaraderie and a rewarding role in their community.," Mr Dawson said. "Local Nashos provided first-hand accounts of the service they gave to their country, describing the realities of war, across a range of experiences over four different 'schemes' from 1911 to 1972," he said. "Articles about our National Servicemen, serving their country in World War II and in Vietnam will be enlightening for the general public, not just those who have an interest in military history. "Local community contributions are described in a selection of press reports from throughout the first two decades of the new millennium." Armidale and District Sub-branch of the National Servicemen's Association was officially opened on July 9, 2001. "National Servicemen in War and Peace is a historical, education and a good coffee-table book read," Mr Dawson said. "What was a labour of love for us became an extremely professional, visually striking book, thanks to the expertise designer Steve Black and Armidale media veterans Lu Danieli and Gary Fry." The book will be launched after the Armidale National Servicemen's commemoration day ceremony on Sunday, February 13 at Armidale Central Park. The ceremony will begin at 11am, with the book launch at 11.30am. Members of the public are welcome to attend and maintain social-distancing. Copies of the book will be given to libraries around the district and a number of books are available to buy contacting Mr Dawson on 0428 727 386. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

