  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Latest News

UNE PhD student Nathan Enriquez leads team documenting the 72-million-year-old tracks of Tyrants Aisle

Latest News

Comments

Discuss "'The animal was 2.6m tall at the hips': UNE student leads team in footsteps of dinosaurs"

Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.