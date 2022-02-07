community,

WHOEVER said a committee is a group that keeps minutes and loses hours hasn't been to Tamworth. That's where all the action really happens. And tonight, Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) will look at exactly who will help drive the community's grassroots teams after the decision was pushed back in January to look at which committees would stay and those that are on the chopping block. As it turned out, some of the committees hadn't met for years, councillor Brooke Southwell said. "There was a huge list of committees and we hadn't had a chance [in January] to talk about the purpose of them and where all of our strengths are," she said. "We found some of them no longer needed to be there and others would be better placed reporting into other committees or groups, we don't want to reinvent the wheel but it was a good opportunity to clean some things up." Read also: The King George V Avenue Working Group will be removed as a standalone committee if councillors approve the changes tonight, and will instead operate under the Tamworth Regional Council Heritage Working Group. Others, like the TRC Emergency Precinct Working Group; the sports dome committee; the waste management working group and the Murrami Poultry Broiler Farm Development Community Liaison Committee have been scrapped. The groups that look after licensed premises and the liquor accord have been moved under the Tamworth Regional Crime Prevention Working Group. Cr Southwell said she's looking forward to opening a better dialogue with the community. "I think we do need to improve our community engagement, it's something the council understands they need to do and council is good at consulting in surveys but not great at reporting back on what we did," she said. "And that's been a consistent message from the community for years."

