A TAMWORTH man remains behind bars after counter-terrorism police spent months investigating his alleged "extremist" and violent messaging online, but his lawyers are now plotting a bid for his release. Wade John Homewood, 37, did not appear in Parramatta Local Court on Friday when federal prosecutors asked for two more months to put together evidence. Defence solicitor Richard O'Halloran did not oppose the extension and said the brief had been only partially served. Magistrate Peter Feather adjourned the matter to April and formally refused bail. READ ALSO: Homewood has remained in custody since he was arrested at his East Tamworth home on November 23 by a specialist squad made up of Australian Federal Police, NSW Police, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and the NSW Crime Commission. Mr O'Halloran revealed to the court Homewood would make a bid for bail when the case goes back to court. "I do flag for the record that we intend on bringing ... a release application to coincide with the next mention date," he said. Homewood has not yet entered pleas to allegations of urging his online audience and subscribers to commit violence against groups that threatens order and good government, knowing they were distinguished by race or religion, as well as advocating a terrorist act or commissioning a terrorist offence. The police case is that Homewood's online activity featured "nationalist and racist violent extremist messaging". Counter-terrorism police said at the time of the arrest that they held the "very real fear" he would inspire someone to carry out violent or terrorist acts through his allegedly prolific posts. Police raided a home and two blocks of land in November as part of their investigation, allegedly seizing electronic devices as well as handwritten and printed materials for forensic analysis. The case moved from Tamworth to Parramatta Local Court for security reasons.

