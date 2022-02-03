sport, cricket,

Tamworth Blue under-15s will be looking to ensure a home grand final when they travel to Scone on Sunday to play Coalfields in the final round of the John Kilborn Shield. The Tamworth side heads the table from Maitland Maroon. Sunday is also the final round for the George Denton Shield (under-13s). It is the reverse to the under-15s with Maitland Maroon holding top spot and the Tamworth Blue sitting second. The Blue, who play their Gold counterparts, are only two points behind after picking up a couple of bonus points from their Twenty20 double header last Sunday as the competition resumed from the Christmas/New Year break. READ ALSO: After an eight wicket win over Gunnedah first-up, master blaster Archie McMaster was at it again in their second game against Maitland Gold, chalking up his fourth century for the season. The opener smacked 114 in a blistering 48-ball knock that was punctuated by 12 fours and seven sixes, and ignited the Blue to an imposing 6-194 from their 20 overs. Armidale's Isaac Stubbs was meanwhile the standout performer with the ball for day, claiming a remarkable five-wicket haul in his under-11s' sides game against Tamworth. He didn't concede a run from his four overs to finish with the amazing figures of 5-0. It was the final round for the under-17s with the two Maitland sides to fight it out for the Col Dent Shield in Maitland this Sunday, after the Gold just pipped Tamworth for second spot on run-rate. RESULTS U11S JOSH HAZLEWOOD SHIELD (Round 6) Armidale 9-104 T Cameron 17- B Moxon 2/9, M Daly 2/12) d Tamworth 101 (L Morgan 28 - I Stubbs 5/0, B Moran 4/3) U13S GEORGE DENTON SHIELD Round 8 Inverell drew with Coalfields Tamworth Gold 0-69 (D Williams 24) d Armidale 67 (M Kellett 31 - S Thompson 3/4, J SINGLE 2/4, J Cannon 2/10, D Williams 1/5, M Judd 1/2). Tamworth Blue 2-41 (GS Bhullar 14 - KE Walters 1/8) d Gunnedah 37 (KE Walters 10 - A Ingall 1/5, D Williams 1/6, P O'Neile 2/4, H Hickey 1/3, O Burrows 1/3, H Evans 2/5 GS Bhullar 1/1) Maitland Gold d Narrabri Maitland Maroon d Moree Round 9 Tamworth Blue 6-194 (A McMaster 114, H Evans 22 O Burrows 16, - M Proctor 1/27, C Curran 2/27 H Gurr 2/23) d Maitland Gold 5-115 (B Coyle 21, R Cadman 20, M Proctor 21 - A Ingall 1/22, D Williams 1/19, P O'Neile 1/19, O Burrows 1/10) Tamworth Gold 7-101 (J Baker 31, S Rodgers 24 - K Walters 4/9, JA Cameron 1/15, M Keeler 1/7, M Walters 1/7) d Gunnedah 99 (K Walters 31, LT Swain 15 - A Spry 3/12, J Single 2/2, S Rodgers 1/8, M Judd 1/4, M Gentle 1/6, S Thompson 1/0, D Skinner 1/0) Coalfields 1-117 d Armidale 7-114 Moree 3-200 d Inverell 10-94 (T McHarg 25) Maitland Maroon d Narrabri U15S JOHN KILBORN SHIELD Round 6 Tamworth Blue 3-75 (M Beattie 23, B Scicluna 22 - L Stair 1/7) d Coalfields 74 (O Vaughan 23 - C Whale 3/13, M Rodgers 3/17, B Murphy 1/8, D Brissett 1/2, B Kelly 1/18, , RJ Shannon 1/15) Maitland Gold drew with Inverell Tamworth Gold 147 (L Griffiths 32, H Haling 24 - O Stubbs 4/12, P Boyd 2/18, B Levy 2/12, SG Brotherson 1/11, L Toakley 1/10) d Armidale 65 (CB Foster 16, P Boyd 15 - F Panton 3/8, T Holmes 2/9, C Hill 2/4, G Davidson 1/14, L Griffiths 1/10) CNZ U17S COL DENT SHIELD Round 7 Tamworth 9-97 (SJ Holmes 12, LA Clydsdale 12, J Smith 10 - T Noble 3/14, P McCormack 2/16, J Hatton 2/18, CW McIlveen 1/16, ZR Craig 1/16) d Namoi 95 (E Peatling 13, CK McGuirk 12 - RJ Stewart 4/15, H Mills 2/23, H Lewington 1/6, TA Aitken 1/26, LA Clydsdale 1/7) Maitland Maroon 161 d Coalfields 69 Maitland Gold 1-75 (H Scowen 30 - C Collins 1/19) d Inverell 73 (A Harris 29 - I Coyle 5/17)

