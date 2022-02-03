news, latest-news,

TAMWORTH reinswoman Jemma Coney has another achievement to add to her resume after being selected by Harness Racing NSW and announced as an ambassador for the Team Teal Campaign. Jemma fulfilled this role last year and will be hitting the fund-raising campaign very soon so stay tuned. The Team Teal campaign which raises awareness and much-needed funds for ovarian cancer research is in its seventh year and has raised in excess of $200,000 for the cause through on-track performance and through various fundraising initiatives, having raised more than $2 million since its inception. This year Jemma will be joined on the track by Amanda Turnbull, Ellen Bartley, KerryAnn Morris, Ashley Hart and Grace Panella. The tallies will accrue through wining drives during the campaign period from February 1 to March 13 and for each of Jemma's winning drives HRNSW will pay $200 to the campaigns on her behalf. READ ALSO: Tamworth Harness Racing Club will also be getting behind the female drivers and adding a further $100 for each winning drive achieved by any lady at the Paceway. A win for Team Teal and great support from the Tamworth Club. Jemma will be having her first drive in her teal race silks and pants on Friday night at Newcastle behind the Ty Robson-trained Stylish Joe - stablemate Rocknroll Max will commence from the two barrier. HRNSW have adopted the banner of "come and see the teal thing" for this year's fundraiser. ******************************************************************************************************************** THIS week AELEC has played host to the Nutrien Campdraft which is featuring six NSW Harness Racing Industry Standardbred Re-Homing Company horses as they are put through their paces and compete under their race names. The horses are Deecaesar trained up by Scott Bandy; Fleetmaster trained by Wyatt Young; Lombo Paper Talk trained by Ian Laurie; Monifieth trained up by Michael Wilson; Saint Breeny trained up by Emma O'Shea; Tulhurst Cash trained up by Meagan Hopkins and Mondo Sports trained up by Brett Walsh. All passed what new challenges were placed before them this week, including working the cattle. The trainers, who have only had the horses for four months, have done a magnificent job in taking the pacers from the racing environment, changing their mind set and showing the versatility of the standardbred to be placed under saddle and learn the world of campdrafting. All six horses will be forming part of the auction on Friday. Some of the horses have a Tamworth connection so what a wonderful way to have the chance to undertake a new career off the track. *********************************************************************************************************************** TAMWORTH trainer Ernie Mabbott was back in the winner's circle last week in the opening event at the Tamworth meeting after the win of Thundamental. The four-year-old Live or Die gelding was making his racing debut commencing from the two barrier and racing out in the breeze with Knight Walker leading the field. At the 600-metre mark reinsman Anthony Varga increased the race tempo with Thundamental to come away for a 12.3m win over race favourite Knight Walker (Brad Elder) with Muddy Montana (Dann Mackney) a further 21.1m away third. Thundamental covered the 1609m with a mile race of 1.56.8. "He had a quite trial and qualified straight away for us," Varga said. "We thought he would lead but that didn't go to plan and he had to do it (race) the hard way". "I didn't realise how tough he was until we sat outside the leader going 56 which is a solid run so he can do a bit of work."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/c89ec23a-a534-4a68-b919-f1f21b9a5768.jpg/r0_216_2345_1541_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg