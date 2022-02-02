news, latest-news,

Nick Kay is set to take on more of a leadership role when the Boomers continue their FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying campaign later this month. The Tamworth product is one of the oldest and most experienced players in the 17-strong squad announced on Wednesday for their games against Chinese Taipei and Japan. He won't be the only player donning the green and gold with a strong connection to the region either with Makuach Maluach set to make his Boomers debut. The 23-year old spent his teenage years in Armidale after arriving with his family in 2009 as refugees from South Sudan. READ ALSO: Taking up basketball a year later, he quickly stamped himself as a star of the future, representing at a national and international level, and coming to the notice of Newington College basketball coach Rex Nottage, who is also Kay's former mentor. After graduating from Newington Maluach secured a scholarship to play college ball in the United States, linking up with The University of New Mexico. He is currently playing with Korikouvot in the Finish 1st Division league, where he is averaging 21 points to lead the way for Korikouvot and 9.3 rebounds (second). Kay is the only member of the Olympic bronze-medal winning team named in the squad, which consists largely of players from the Centre of Excellence, NBA Global Academy and NBL. Currently plying his trade in the Japanese B League with the Shimane Susanoo Magic he knows he has a lot to offer to his young teammates. "I take any opportunity I can to play for the Boomers and am looking forward to taking on more of a leadership role. Hopefully my experience in Japan will be helpful and I can't wait to get to know the young fellas," he said. The Boomers face Chinese Taipei on February 25, Japan on February 27 and Chinese Taipei again on February 28.

