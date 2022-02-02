news, latest-news,

A WOMAN was left trapped after a car crash in South Tamworth which blocked Robert Street for more than an hour on Wednesday morning. Emergency services were called after reports a hatchback car and a minibus had collided in wet conditions about 9.30am. It's understood the female passenger of the hatchback car was left trapped in the vehicle after the collision. A spokesperson from NSW Police said the woman was released from the car after a short time and treated at the scene, before she was taken to Tamworth hospital for further treatment. READ ALSO: She reportedly suffered leg injuries in the crash, according to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson. The driver of the bus and the driver of the hatchback were both uninjured in the crash. Robert Street was closed in the aftermath of the collision but police expected the road to reopen later on Wednesday morning. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/16c885a0-f711-45d5-b092-a394bbd62d23.jpg/r3_295_5761_3548_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg