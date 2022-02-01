news, latest-news,

POLICE have been pleased to see people locking up to prevent property crime and protect their possessions, but are appealing for information after a busy few days. Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader police had been continuing to proactively respond to reports of people prowling the streets at night. But, he said detectives had seen footage of people failing to gain access to properties and vehicles when things are locked up properly. "People are seen on CCTV trying car doors and trying windows and doors on premises and when they are locked they can't get in," he said. "That's pleasing to see." Police have been appealing to the public to lock up their houses, garages and vehicles as they crack down on property crime. Detective Inspector Darcy previously revealed a spate of car thefts had been put down to residents leaving things open, rather than hotwiring or smashing windows. READ ALSO: "We are still seeing incidents where cars are unlocked and houses are unlocked, which makes it easy for opportunistic offenders to gain access," he said. Police believe there is a "small group" of people operating under the cover of night. The community has been urged to come forward with any information. "Unfortunately, people are still out and about and we need assistance to identify them and bring them before the courts," he said. Reports can be made to Oxley police or Crime Stoppers on 1300 888 000. Police in Tamworth and Gunnedah had been notified of at least three vehicle thefts and a stolen trailer on Tuesday morning. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

