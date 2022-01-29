sport, cricket,

City United captain Tait Jordan has challenged his top order to stand up as they risk their finals hopes slipping away. City have won just two of their seven games, but as the quick lamented after a second-straight narrow loss to Old Boys last Saturday, it could easily be a different story. Four of their losses have either been in the last or second last over or, as the case has been the last two weeks, by 10 runs or less after a major rescue mission. In both games against Old Boys they found themselves five down for not many early before fighting back to fall only five and six runs, respectively, short. READ ALSO: "It's very frustrating," Jordan said. "I think if we can win a couple of games we'll be right in it. "But we've got to win a couple first." The top order "holds the key" to that. "I think if we're going to win some games they have to stand up," Jordan said. Even more so with the what, he has perceived to be, flatter decks this season making "tail end batting a bit easier". "Which is why it's crucial for us to try and get through that first 10-15 overs and not lose too many wickets," he added. "I think any top side will tell you if you bat the first session and don't lose many wickets you're going to go close to winning the game." They have been a long way from doing that. At the same time Jordan is proud of the fight they have shown; he'd just rather they not be in a position where they have to fight so hard. "It's good that we have the fight, it doesn't matter what the situation," he said. "We've been in hairy situations the last two weeks, 3-14, 6-61 and then almost got there, and the same today (Saturday) we were 5-20 or something. To almost make 150 and make a game of it, [I'm] pretty proud." "It's good to watch but I just want to watch one where we win the game." On Saturday they have Bective-East at Riverside 1. In the other games North Tamworth face South Tamworth at Riverside 2 and West Tamworth and Old Boys play at No.1 Oval. The Connolly Cup meanwhile resumes on Sunday with Tamworth heading out to Narrabri and Gunnedah hosting Quirindi in the Namoi Conference while Inverell are at home to Armidale and Moree play Gywdir in the Gwydir Conference. It is all to play for with the top two in both conferences undecided and hinging on the outcome of the final round games. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/b7bffa70-9452-40f8-a9ae-bb8f26a6613c.jpg/r140_75_2841_1601_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg