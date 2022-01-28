news, latest-news,

More than 350 of the best young athletes from across the region, and the coast, will take to the Tamworth Regional Athletics Centre this weekend with the Tamworth Little Athletics Club hosting the Region 1 Championships. A stepping stone to next month's state championships, athletes from clubs encompassing the New England, Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers zones will compete across the full gamete of track and field events. "There's about 360 altogether," TLA president Mel O'Connell said. READ ALSO: Normally, she said, the regionals would be for under-8s through to under-17s but because there hasn't been a zone carnival the under-7s will also compete this weekend. It will though be as far as they can go, as is the case for the under-8s. For the rest of the age groups, from this weekend the top two finishers will automatically qualify (in most events, there are some that require a minimum time) for state, which will be held on March 19 and 20. Then, as O'Connell explained, once all the regions have had their carnivals, the next best eight performers will also progress. The host club will be strongly represented over the weekend with over 60 members competing. A number of those will be backing up from last weekend's Country Championships at Maitland. The club achieved some "very good results" with numerous athletes winning gold, silver or bronze, and one - Abbie Peet - setting a new national record.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/2c246e77-0080-4b10-8146-b46015cd2036.jpg/r0_63_4306_2496_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg