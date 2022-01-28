news, latest-news,

They've had to endure a longer wait than other summer sports but Tamworth's softballers are finally set to return to the paddock. Some three months after their regular start date, the Tamworth Softball Association (TSA) will kick off their season on Saturday. It hasn't been easy to put together and this weekend will be a reunion of sorts for not only the players but the committee as well. "The committee's been working hard behind the scenes to try and get a season happening," TSA's Nat Crittle said. "There's been lots of messenger chats and phone calls, trying to work things out. "We've been meeting via video chat so we haven't actually met in person. "I think it'll be a good season once we get on the field. Hopefully the rain stays away." The late start of the season comes as a result of TSA not having the infrastructure or personnel in order to comply with covid guidelines and restrictions put in place by the NSW Government and Softball NSW. "That's why we couldn't get our season started back in November and December," Crittle said. "We had to follow their guidelines but we're looking forward to starting on Saturday." There will be five teams in this year's senior competition. Crittle - who coaches and plays for defending premiers, United Oldbats - said a few players had left town including from her own side. "I know at United - I've lost five players, so we'll be struggling this year to perform how we did last year," Crittle said in reference to their unbeaten season last year. "But I think just getting out on the field, having a run and a hit is going to be therapeutic." TSA will also be running juniors on Saturday mornings with tee ball and mod ball games to be played. They are always on the look out for new players, both seniors and juniors, and Crittle encouraged anyone interested to get in contact through their Facebook page (Tamworth Baseball Assc). "If people don't have teams, we will fit them in somewhere," she said. "We're happy to take registrations for the first two or three weeks." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/f350f897-1bd6-4109-b9aa-86017858fdc1.jpg/r2_236_4085_2543_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg