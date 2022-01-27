news, latest-news,

A DOMESTIC violence offender who attacked a pregnant woman has been given strict bail to prove he can "make a go of it" in the community before he is sentenced. Douglas Verning appeared in Tamworth Local Court for sentencing last week but it was delayed after submissions were made on the possibility of him serving a custodial sentence but in the community, on an intensive corrections order (ICO). Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie argued an ICO wouldn't protect the public. Verning had spent more than four months behind bars and pleaded guilty to charges of intentional choking, contravening an AVO and stalking or intimidating. The court heard the victim was pregnant at the time. "She's due in two weeks," Verning said. READ ALSO: His father was in court to support him and said he would offer Verning a home. Ms Soars handed Verning a good behaviour order with supervision for the third charge and granted bail on the other two so he could prove he could "get back on his feet" before she could consider a possible ICO. "We have another Aboriginal man in custody who needs rehabilitation support," she said. "He has strong family support." She said she needed to be sure the victim wasn't residing in Tamworth. Sergeant Baillie opposed bail. "If you can remain on bail for one or two months and show me you can make progress," she told Verning. She encouraged him to get help, get work and stay off drugs. The case will go back to court next week to check what connections he has made. Verning is subject to strict conditions and even addressed the court himself to offer more regular police reporting and said he was trying his best.

