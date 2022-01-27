news, latest-news,

WORK on the new Dungowan Pipeline will start as early as next month, according to Tamworth mayor Russell Webb. The news comes after councillors unanimously supported signing an interface agreement with the NSW Government at Tuesday night's meeting. The pipeline will be constructed between the Calala Water Treatment Plant and the connection point between the new Chaffey Dam pipeline and the old Dungowan Pipeline near the Dungowan Recreation Ground. The work is part of the new Dungowan Dam project, and the second phase of the pipeline will connect the yet to be built dam to the city. "We needed that interface agreement signed so work can start early next month," Cr Webb said. READ ALSO: "That's very important for the water security of the city. "The old pipeline has been there for over 50 years and is starting to suffer leaks and water wastage." The pipeline from Dungowan Village to the Calala Water Treatment Plan is stage one of the new pipeline and is expected to take 12 to 18 months to build.

