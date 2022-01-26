coronavirus,

THERE have been two more deaths associated with COVID-19 in Hunter New England as the region recorded another 2,557 positive cases. Two women from Hunter New England, both in their 80s, were among 29 people who died with COVID in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday. One was from Mid Coast LGA, and one was from the Tamworth area. In the district, there were 991 positive results reported from rapid antigen tests in Wednesday's numbers, with another 1,566 cases identified from PCR testing. There are currently 64 COVID-19 cases receiving care in hospitals across the Hunter New England Local Health District, and seven in intensive care units. Read also: Sonia Hornery's (State Member for Wallsend) office has broken down the local positive cases via NSW Heath data, for PCR and RAT test results: Across the state, there were 21,030 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm. Of these, 8112 cases came from positive rapid antigen tests while 12,918 came from PCR testing. There are 2794 COVID-19 patients in hospital in NSW, with 175 in ICU.

