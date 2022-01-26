community,

PEOPLE from all over the world will now be able to officially call Tamworth home after becoming citizens of Australia. At Tamworth's Australia Day ceremony on Wednesday, 32 people gathered on Kamilaroi land to receive their full citizenship. It was an emotional moment for Adrian Pineda who moved to Australia from the Philippines in 2015. "It's a good blessing, it's a great pleasure," he said READ ALSO: Since arriving in Australia Mr Pineda has always lived in Tamworth and works in construction as a floor and wall tiler. It was the potential for new experiences and opportunities that drew him to Australia, he said. "It was to give my kids a better future," he said. Also from the Philippines, childcare worker Lorina Grills had waited 10 years for this moment. Ms Grills said gaining full citizenship had been a "long journey". "I'm so happy, finally!" she said. Ms Grills said she was excited to continue working in the community and being a "law abiding citizen of Australia". Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb said while they had already been living here and enriching the community, he was thrilled to welcome the 32 citizens. "They've all got dreams and I wish them well with their dreams," he said. "I hope they can fulfill those dreams in this wonderful city of ours."

