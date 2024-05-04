Phil Duncan Australia's water professional of the year

Phil Duncan has been named the Australian Water Professional of the year at the Oz Water 2024 gala night in Melbourne.
Mr Duncan, a Gamilaroi man shared an emotional recollection of his profound connection to water, which he developed growing up along the banks of the Gwydir River in Moree.
"My first classroom was Terry Hie hie state forest, running with my grandfather and my father along Tycannah Creek and my river, the Gwydir," Mr Duncan said.
"This incredible honour reflects my ancestors, community, family and nation.
"It's my only hope that whatever I can contribute to the water sector will also energise our bright Indigenous youth to build upon the foundations being laid."
"They now know there are people out there like you that want to help, people like me".
Mr Duncan has over 40 years' experience in water management and serves as a board member of the Natural Resources Access Regulator.
He also works simultaneously with communities and the government to improve the lives of Aboriginal people through his employment and volunteer work.
Mr Duncan said his childhood had spurred a love of the water and that the award was recognition for all the traditional knowledge passed down from the Elders.
"it's recognition of that knowledge that has sustained us as a people of this country since time in memoriam of 60,000 years," he said.
"It's so important that we continue to look at how we can integrate cultural values, knowledge and methodologies into our future thoughts and strategies for water security in this country."
He's dedicated to promoting greater partnerships and collaboration using two-way knowledge exchanges and enhancing the voices of Traditional Owners in water management.
Winning this prestigious award, at the biggest water conference and exhibition in the Southern Hemisphere, adds to a growing list of highlights for NRAR's first Indigenous board member. He was a keynote speaker at the 2023 UN World Water Summit in New York and was re-appointed to another term on NRAR's Board.
NRAR Chief Regulatory Officer Grant Barnes flew to Melbourne to witness his colleague's victory and said it was a moment of enormous pride for everyone connected with the NSW water regulator.
"Uncle Phil provides a wealth of experience in high-level policy, strategic advice, and valued leadership to not only NRAR but also to our partner organisations, universities, and other state and federal government agencies," Mr Barnes said.
"He is an inspiring example of how passion and purpose can bring significant environmental and community benefits," he said.
"One of NRAR's enduring priorities is to protect and prioritise Aboriginal cultural and spiritual values in water regulation, and Phil's leadership is at the core of this work."
Mr Duncan said he was inspired to see many young professionals also doing their best for water security and said the award was recognition of all their efforts.
"There's a wonderful range of projects that I get to be involved in - this award is not just about me, it's about you and what we get to do together ... realise a dream about changing the future and seeing that through the eyes of our future generations," he said.
