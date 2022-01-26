community,

COMMITTED community members in the Liverpool Plains have been given an Australia Day gong for their efforts. Mayor Doug Hawkins said every award winner had gone "above and beyond" to improve their tight-knit towns across the area, especially in the challenging COVID-19 times. "We are so fortunate in having so many people in the shire who put others before themselves and who work daily to make our region an even better place to live," he said. "They are wonderful role models who have all made outstanding contributions to their community." REVEREND Kevin Porter is affectionately known in his hometown as "Rev Kev". He grew up in Quirindi and has lived and worked there his whole life, even after a late career change to the Anglican ministry. It's been a blessing for many locals who describe him as a caring and thoughtful person who always gives his all. Whether it's a marriage, death, baptism, church service or even a casual chat in the street, Reverend Porter has been there for people when they need it most. READ ALSO: RENEE Stanford is passionate about her culture as an Aboriginal woman and continues to learn about it alongside others. She grew up in Werris Creek and works with the Winanga-Li team in Quirindi to deliver programs. She said her Aboriginal culture wasn't taught when she was a child, so to be a part of this program makes her really proud. Ms Stanford is constantly in touch with the community and is always looking for more varied ways to engage with all. THE SPOTLIGHT is usually operated by Glen McCoy but this time it was turned on him. Mr McCoy is a legend within the story of the Royal Theatre in the Liverpool Plains. He is generous about providing sound, lighting and movie screenings and it ensures a world of entertainment for the community. WHEN trouble calls, Ross Dalton answers. He's been an active member of the Voluntary Rescue Association (VRA) for 26 years, including as the Quirindi captain for six years, and added on being an SES volunteer for 21 years and a member of the Rural Fire Service (RFS) in Caroona for 19 years as well. GEORGIA Moore has been leading the way in women's rugby union for the past decade. She's a top player, has won countless awards, coached, refereed, lends her time to up-and-comers and is a great asset to the Liverpool Plains. She also likes to golf in Werris Creek and play touch footy. She sadly could not attend the event on Australia Day. TRACK and field is Liam Gordan's bread and butter and he has been crushing it lately. He's won state and national titles and placed at major events in the past year, including breaking a 15-year-old record for the 400-metre run in December 2021. COVID-19 has put the brakes on the normal school representation pathway for him though. He will represent NSW in the upcoming national titles in April in both the 400-metre and 200-metre events. Mr Gordan is a passionate and dedicated sportsman and often has to travel long distances for major competitions - even his coach is based all the way down in Sydney. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

