What does being Australian mean to you? That was the question the Leader asked the pedestrians of Peel Street on the eve of Australia Day. Tamworth's answer was, in a word, unity. Bradley Moylan said that it was the most important factor of all. "Everyone be as one," he said. "We've still got people arguing about when Australia Day should be. But we should be unified." READ MORE: Chris Constanti said that even in today's multicultural world, being an Australian is about being part of a group. "You've got different nations; whether you're born here or not, you're still Australian," he said. "You've got to amalgamate all your beliefs to what Australia is, not what your culture is - or amalgamate the two of them together." David Fitzsimmons and Annerley Fitzsimmons said Australia is the land of opportunity. "It's freedom, it's choice, it's plenty, it's hope, it's friendship, it's diversity and it's a community," Mr Fitzsimmons said. Tamworth will welcome the newest crop of new Australians into Australian citizenship at 10.30am on Australia Day.

