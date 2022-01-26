news, latest-news,

THERE has been much debate over the past few years about whether Australia is still the 'lucky country', but for some who have moved here, there is no doubt about it. Australia has long provided opportunities for people from different backgrounds, and in recent years the multicultural identity long-boasted by major cities has extended to rural hubs like Tamworth. There are dozens of nationalities in the country music capital. Some are new arrivals and some have settled and built a name for themselves around town. The Leader spoke to three people from totally different backgrounds about their journey to Australia, and why they are proud to have adopted Tamworth as their new home. Elnaz Boustani came to the country two years ago from Tehran, Iran. She came here to be with her husband, Pedram Bidar, and has spent her entire time in Tamworth. It was a culture shock, she admitted, but the welcoming nature of locals has made the transition much easier. "It's totally different, it's a different culture, different language, even a different alphabet and different way to drive a car," she said. "Everything has changed, it's like a different world for me. "At first I didn't have any friends, which was very hard, but after two months I found a friend who was also from Iran, and now I have some Iranian friends, Australian friends, and Mexican friends so I have a lot now." The Mexican friend she was referring to is Sandra Zuniga, who works with Ms Boustani at Whithams Office Furniture. She arrived in Tamworth more than six years ago, but had lived in Perth and Brisbane prior to that and became an Australian citizen just a couple of months ago. Ms Zuniga has happily built a life here with partner Leo Rodriguez and son Tristan - and agreed there are plenty of opportunities to make friends and settle in. READ ALSO: "I found this culture really friendly and inclusive, it's open to knowing your background and different culture and food, and that's really good because that's how you meet new people," she said. "You can share food with them, they're open to knowing how your culture is, which is amazing. "I feel like Australian culture reaches out." That sentiment was shared by Manoj Khullar, who has been in the country since 2009, and said he identifies as an Australian. "What I tell my friends is that I didn't have a choice, I was born in India, but by choice I'm an Australian," he said. "I love the way that Australians live, my son was born here. "I love the way that people take care of each other and respect each other." It has been a wild ride for Mr Khullar to wind up in Tamworth. He originally moved to Melbourne as a student, before going on to become a motor mechanic. He then arrived here in 2015, and has gone on to become a local logistics manager with more than 20 people working under him. Despite having to learn a new language, make new friends and find a new job, the welcoming Aussie spirit and ever-growing multicultural footprint in Tamworth has made all three of them proud to be here, and proud to celebrate Australia Day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/8b342975-2a6a-4959-b38c-aef5e879ba88.jpg/r0_412_6016_3811_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg