sport, cricket,

Bective-East and North Tamworth both turned the tables in their respective rematches with South Tamworth and West Tamworth on Saturday. The Bulls trampled a severely undermanned Souths by 141 runs while Norths bounced back from a bonus point loss seven days earlier to beat Wests by 43 runs in their day-nighter at No.1 Oval. Batting first the Redbacks posted 9-152 from their 40 overs with Chris Dobson chipping in with 25, Michael Rixon 31, Kyle Brown 21, Sam Holt 25 and Brad Redshaw 18no. Redshaw (4-20) and captain Adam Greentree (3-19) then led the charge as they rolled Wests for 109. READ ALSO: Earlier at Riverside 2 Souths could only scramble eight players and the Bulls took full advantage, compiling 7-232. It was always going to be mammoth ask for Souths and they could only reply with 91 as Ben Taylor showed his allround class again, backing up his 31 with 5-18. The win and accompanying bonus point saw the Bulls leapfrog Souths into third. Aside from that it was hard, given the circumstances, to take too much away from the game, although skipper Jye Paterson said it was good for a few players to get some time in the middle and get a bit of confidence. Justin Kellett and Harry Morrow both tallied their highest scores for the season (in first grade at least) and were the Bulls' top-scorers with Kellett making 49 and Morrow 45. "It was good for them to get a good dig, get 10-15 overs out there and score some runs and get some confidence and know that they can do the job when they have to," Paterson said. It was as well as he has seen Morrow bat, he said. Will Scholes also chipped in with 35 and shared a handy partnership with Kellett after they had "slipped a little bit there through the middle". They put on 84 for the sixth wicket to take them beyond 200. Jamie Hammond (2-35) and Henry Cupitt (2-30) were Souths' best with the ball while Luke Smith (23) and Kaleb McIlveen (22) were their best contributors with the bat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/760d3b24-e48e-4a60-8263-475c24928d24.jpg/r0_83_2525_1510_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg