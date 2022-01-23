news, latest-news,

Former Armidale locals Scott Whitton and Jodie Foster realised a long-held dream on Friday night with Aqua Sancta winning the $40,000 Multiquip Golden Guitar Final. "It was a terrific feeling to win, something we have wanted to do for a long time," Whitton said post-race. Making it a quinella for their Tumby Park operation and Sydney-based trainer Jarrod Alchin, Aqua Sancta had a 1.4m win over stablemate, and $2.00 race, favourite Delightful Dude. "That was brilliant," Whitton said of his pacers finishing first and second in the 38th running of the Golden Guitar. READ ALSO: "It was a very tactical race but I think the best horses in the race finished first and second." Overthemoon, trained by Andy Ison and driven by his son Tom had the locals in a favourable position at barrier rise taking the lead from the three barrier and setting the race tempo. It was only over the concluding stages of the race that Overthemoon was prepared to surrender before finishing 9.1 metres away third. Whitton endured a "nervous wait" on the sidelines whilst watching the race unfold. "I was nervous when the horses were going into the first corner but once things settled down a bit and by mid race, I was very pleased with how the race was panning out," he said. "I reckon we have had the favourite in the race for the last four years and we have run second a few times but never been able to win the race so it was very very pleasing." As a former Armidale local, he was claiming a local victory. "I would call that a home town victory," he said. "We won two Group 1 races last year and that win in the Golden Guitar (Group 3) was equally, if not as good, as winning tonight." "We have been lucky to win a lot of races here - we have won a Tamworth Cup and a Gold Nugget in the past but haven't been able to win the Golden Guitar but very pleased to do it tonight." With Sydney reinsman Cameron Hart guiding the two pacers -Aqua Sancta and Delightful Dude - to wins in their respective Heats, a call was placed to fellow Sydney reinsman Will Rixon to make the trip to Tamworth to help the Alchin stables out. Hart elected to stay with Delightful Dude while Rixon accepted the drive behind Aqua Sancta. "I knew it was a tough decision for Cam (Hart) as both horses won their heats so well, I was just happy to be in the race, it is a race that I have always wanted to win," said Rixon who is the grandson of one of harness racing's legends in the late A D Turnbull. With Aqua Sancta commencing from the 11 barrier Delightful Dude commenced close by from the 10 barrier. "I was last early in the race," Rixon said. "Boyzhavtime (Robbie Morris) got caught three wide so I jumped onto his back and got a bit of a trail into the race." "That worked out good as I got in front of my main danger (Delightful Dude) and he couldn't get past me so it worked out well." Rounding the final turn into the home straight Rixon found himself three wide with Aqua Sancta while Hart was commencing a four wide run with Delightful Dude. "I did a bit of yelling and was hoping my horse would hang on as he was moving pretty good," Rixon added. "I knew I had the favourite (Delightful Dude) following me and I didn't want to get too excited but when my horse held on to the line - it was a good feeling." "The Golden Guitar has been one of my main aims for a while now so when I got the call to come and drive, I was really happy and to get the win was obviously even better." For Hart, his wish to win a Golden Guitar will have to wait another year but he was still happy to finish second. "Tumby Park is a big supporter of mine and if I couldn't win the race, I was just as happy to see their other horse do that," he said. "Obviously I was doing my best to beat the horse (Aqua Sancta) but wasn't able to." "I followed Aqua Sancta who just had a bit more "zip" on my horse but my fella chased hard down the home straight and just missed." And as for Alchin, who took the reins behind his third runner in the race - Just A Little Bit - for wife Stephanie: "I thought they were the best horses in the race and they finished first and second," he said. "We love coming here to Tamworth and will try and find something to bring back next year, I think it was great for Scott (Whitton) as this race means everything to him so it was good that he has won it." The Golden Guitar Final formed part of the Tamworth Harness Racing Club's Carnival of Cups meeting, which saw Anthony Missen pick up a training double with Miso Miso winning the KTR Standardbred Dash for Cash and Pay Me Smart the Hazells Tamworth Local Final.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/39df6123-8eb2-4a83-a4e0-7178586ecb3e.jpg/r0_117_2400_1473_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg