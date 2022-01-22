Tamworth Over 50s prepare for Doug Walters Cup final

sport, cricket,

They have a couple games under their belt in 2022 and now the Tamworth Over 50s Veterans Cricket team will turn their attention to the Doug Walters Cup final. The final, which is being played some 12 months late after covid ended the season early in 2021, will be played in a week's time in Scone. Tamworth head into the game on the back of a win, a loss and a washout at the Armidale carnival earlier this week. "It was a good three days," Tamworth 50s captain Steve Wilson said of the carnival. "We were probably lucky to get on in the first game. I think we started late the first day because the wickets were wet." The vets had a win against Macquarie Valley in their first game and then a loss against Port Jackson where the runs and wickets were shared around, Wilson said. "When you look through the scorecards over the course of the two games completed - everyone was involved with the bat and ball. It was good to get a couple games in," Wilson said. READ ALSO: The big job now is whittling down the squad to just 12 players for the final against Hunter Districts on Sunday, January 30. "We've got a few players in good form so it's going to be a difficult job for the selectors to pick the final 12," Wilson said. "We'll probably do that early next week so we can have a bit of training beforehand and go down well prepared." The Tamworth cricketers will get a couple training runs in before the final with sessions scheduled this Sunday and Wednesday in preparation for the clash. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/a63d5355-a341-497b-8da2-2a6b587c4c4a.jpg/r311_43_2265_1147_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg