THE CASE of a woman accused of breaking into homes with other people and stealing will not be escalated to the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, after it chose not to get involved. Angela Lam, 30, is on bail did not appear in Tamworth Local Court earlier this week. She has already entered pleas of not guilty to three counts of aggravated break-and-enter in company and stealing, as well as being carried in a stolen vehicle, and receiving stolen property. Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington confirmed the case would be progressing to a hearing in the local court. "The DPP are not electing in this matter," she told the court. READ ALSO: Lam's Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Bridget Dawson asked about the brief of evidence in the case and told the court she had not yet "received anything". The court heard the material against Lam is still being compiled and is expected to be served ahead of the next court date in late February. Police claim Lam was involved in three break-ins across the Manilla and Carroll areas, just outside Tamworth, between December 6 and 8 last year. Police allege Lam was found hiding behind a door after detectives investigating the multiple break and enters homed in on her at a Quinn Street address in West Tamworth on December 16, at about 12pm. A little more than a week earlier, police had raided the house as part of their investigations. Officers said at the time they seized cigarettes, tobacco and clothing for forensic examination, though no one was home when the warrant was executed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/3433a0f6-d4e2-4a62-8e98-e1c5db096129.jpg/r0_208_5568_3354_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg